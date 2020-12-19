ICYMI: Massive mail delays; Cleveland health care workers get vaccine; Naked man spotted rollerblading

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Another busy news week. Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com, in case you missed it.

Massive mail delays

People across Northeast Ohio and the country are reporting problems with the U.S. Postal Service. Some said they haven’t received mail in weeks.

“A historic record of holiday volume compounded by a temporary employee shortage due to the COVID-19 surge, and capacity challenges with airlifts and trucking for moving this historic volume of mail are leading to temporary delays,” the USPS said in a national news release.

On Thursday, the FOX 8 I-Team obtained photos showing the mountains of mail piled up in Cleveland, waiting for delivery. We also spoke with the president of American Postal Workers Local 72.

“The pandemic, I want to put largely to blame, the COVID,” said Daleo Freeman, union president. “We do have chronic staffing issues, which can be addressed. But it takes time to train people. And, you can’t just pick up people and throw them in there.”

Cleveland health care workers get vaccine

Shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Northeast Ohio this week, just days after getting final approval. MetroHealth Medical Center, the Cleveland Clinic and the Cleveland VA Medical Center began vaccinating staff on Wednesday.

“What I know for sure is people are dying. People have been dying all around the world,” said Dr. Sherrie Williams, who was the first to receive the vaccine at MetroHealth. “It’s exhausting and it’s heartbreaking quite honestly.”

Some of the first nursing home residents and staff in Ohio also received the vaccine this week.

Secret Santa at Walmart

Christmas came early this year for about 100 customers who had layaways at a Walmart Supercenter in Virginia. Walmart representatives told WRIC an anonymous customer paid off the remaining store balances of $50,000, covering layaways for about 100 people.

Naked rollerblading

A naked man rollerblading on an interstate in Columbus was caught on video. He was wearing a panda hat and appears to be carrying a golf club. He has not been identified.

The video began circulating on social media on Wednesday. (We want to warn you, the link takes you to the actual video.)

