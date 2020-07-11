ICYMI: Mask mandates; Put-in-Bay coronavirus cases; Missing ‘Glee’ star

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here is a look at some of the top stories on FOX8.com this week:
Mask mandates
Last week, Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton issued orders requiring people wear masks in public places. But that was just the state of mandatory face coverings in Ohio.
On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered any county in Level 3 of the state’s Public Health Advisory Alert System, which determines an area’s risk for COVID-19, under a mask mandate.
The counties under the Level 3 alert can change each week, based on new data. Currently, it’s Butler, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Fairfield, Franklin, Hamilton, Lorain, Montgomery, Pickaway, Summit, Trumbull and Wood counties.
Masks are required in the following settings:
- In any indoor location that is not a residence
- Outdoors when unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from individuals who are not members of the same household
- Waiting for, riding, driving or operating public transportation. Includes taxi, private car service or ride sharing. Does not apply to private or rental vehicles where members of a family are sharing the vehicle
Put-in-Bay coronavirus cases
Concerns over an outbreak started last week when seven confirmed cases of coronavirus linked to the Lake Erie island. On Wednesday, Ottawa County Health Commissioner Jerry Bingham said his office is working with the Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Army National Guard to stop any further spread by testing all employees from Put-in-Bay businesses.
Frosty’s Bar said some members of their management team and restaurant staff were identified as primary contacts of individuals who tested positive for coronavirus. The location is closed until further notice.
Other top coronavirus stories:
Second stimulus and unemployment
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday Americans can expect another round of stimulus checks in 2020.
“We are working on another stimulus package, and that will take place … very soon,” the President said.
During a public appearance in Kentucky on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said a second round of stimulus payments will likely target people who were most impacted by the pandemic.
When Congress passed a $2 trillion relief package at the end of March it included $600 in extra weekly unemployment benefits for workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic. That benefit is set to expire at the end of July. It remains a point of contention among legislators.
Missing ‘Glee’ star
Naya Rivera, who played Santana on the hit Fox show “Glee,” disappeared after a renting a pontoon boat with her son on Wednesday. Her 4-year-old was found on the boat in Lake Piru in Ventura County. Authorities switched from rescue to recovery efforts, in hopes of locating her body.
Kanye running for president
Rapper Kanye West said, in a series of tweets on the Fourth of July, that he is running for president of the United States. During an hours-long interview with Forbes released on Wednesday, West doubled down on his campaign for president and said he no longer supports President Donald Trump.
“I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please,” West said, according to Forbes. “You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.”
