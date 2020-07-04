ICYMI: Mandatory masks, guidelines for reopening Ohio schools and MLB cancels All Star Game for 1st time since WWII

CLEVELAND (WJW) -– Here are a few of the top stories from this week on FOX8.com, in case you missed it.

Reopening Ohio’s schools

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled his plans for reopening K-12 schools in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic. He made the announcements during his news conference on Thursday.

He said he believes there is a consensus among teachers, school administrators and parents that kids need to be back in school buildings. He said there will be a balance of local control and state interest.

While teachers/students did outstanding w/ distance learning, @AmerAcadPeds strongly recommends students be physically present in school as much as possible. To keep schools open, our guidelines are designed to create the safest environment possible for our students and staff. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 2, 2020

He released five guidelines for reopening that include: vigilantly assessing symptoms at home, washing and sanitizing hands, practicing social distancing, thoroughly cleaning the school environment, and implementing a face covering policy.

More information will be available later on the state’s website.

Coronavirus cases on the rise across the US

The US reported 27,790 new cases on Friday, one day after a new daily record of more than 52,000 cases surpassed one set on Wednesday.

More than two months after the first peak affected just a handful of states, the virus is cresting again across the South and Southwest. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects nearly 148,000 deaths in the US by the end of the month.

Coronavirus has killed more than 129,000 people and infected over 2.7 million nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. Infection rates are rising in 36 states, with patients rapidly filling hospitals across the South and West.

California, Arizona, Texas and Florida all posted record new cases this week — Florida reported nearly 9,500 additional coronavirus cases on Friday. Texas had about 8,000 on Thursday.

Nearly two dozen states have paused their reopenings to combat the spread while others have taken extra measures to keep it out of their borders. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut issued a travel advisory that requires people arriving from eight states with high coronavirus rates to quarantine for two weeks.

Some Ohio cities requiring face coverings in public

Friday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson made it mandatory to wear a mask in public places in the city.

The order took effect immediately.

“The spike in coronavirus cases across the City of Cleveland warrants the mandated use of masks,” said Mayor Jackson. “If Clevelanders do not heed these critical warnings and prevention efforts, the effects will be disastrous to the economy and, most importantly, to individuals and families. No one is immune to this virus.”

Dayton and Columbus became the first major metropolitan cities in Ohio to require masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.The orders went into effect at 8 a.m. Friday and require people to wear masks in public spaces when social distancing is not possible.

A council member in Akron is proposing legislation in the coming weeks that would require masks in public places.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will likely not be issuing an order from the state level and leave it up to local municipalities. He had attempted to require masks when businesses reopened in May but quickly walked it back following backlash.

MLB cancels 2020 All Star Game

Major League Baseball has canceled the 2020 All-Star Game due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time the All-Star Game has been canceled since World War II.

There will not be an All-Star Game in the 2020 season.



Los Angeles will host the ASG at Dodger Stadium in 2022. https://t.co/JFKxhvudPE — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) July 3, 2020

The Dodgers were scheduled to host the game. They will now host the Midsummer Classic in 2022.

Once it became clear the league was unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, they decided to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star Game, which is 2022. The Atlanta Braves were already scheduled to host the 2021 All-Star Game.

MLB’s 30-game season is scheduled to begin July 23-24.

NFL cuts down 2020 preseason schedule

The NFL preseason is being cut down from four games to two. Week One and Week Four have been canceled for all teams.

The decision was made to help limit the number of people traveling for games and to give coaches more time for practice.

In turn, the Cleveland Browns will no longer play the Chicago Bears as scheduled on Aug. 15 or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 3. They will still play the Packers and Vikings.

The plan to reduce the preseason was unveiled earlier this week by Pro Football Talk. The news outlet reports that the plan had been rumored and expected for a while.

Cleveland police search for hit-skip driver that killed motorcyclist

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help finding a driver involved in a fatal hit-skip on July 1 around 2:25 a.m. at Corlett Avenue and East 130th Street.

A 29-year-old man riding a motorcycle was struck by an SUV that fled the scene.





Motorcyclist killed at Corlett Ave. and E 120th St.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as silver or light-colored and may have noticeable damage, mostly to the right passenger side.

Anyone with information should call investigators at 216-623-5295 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

