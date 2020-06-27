ICYMI: Lordstown Motors’ big week, Ohio coronavirus lawsuits and second stimulus package talks

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few of the top stories from this week on FOX8.com, in case you missed it.

Lordstown Motors new truck

Lordstown Motors Corp. hosted politicians before unveiling a prototype of its new electric truck. The startup, which uses the old General Motors plant in Lordstown, debuted the Endurance all-electric pickup truck Thursday afternoon.

That same day Vice President Mike Pence visited the factory. On Wednesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted toured the facility.

Lordstown Motors founder Steve Burns said the plant will hire between 300 and 400 engineers and about 400 line workers when it gets closer to production.

Ohio coronavirus lawsuits

The latest lawsuit against Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton claims the pair, along with other health officials, “used a sledgehammer to kill the Ohio economy.” Nine dance studios said their facilities are owed compensation because of what they called unconstitutional orders against mass gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Also this week, a group of 40 day cares sued Acton and current health department Lance Himes to end the restrictions on the number of students.

Cedar Point, Kalahari Resorts and Kinds Island previously filed a suit against Acton.

Saharan dust plume

A massive plume of Saharan dust made a 6,000-mile journey to the United States. Referred to as the “Godzilla dust cloud,” it darkened skies in parts of the Caribbean and dropped air quality levels to “hazardous.”

Fox 8 Meteorologist Jenn Harcher said the dust plume will move into the Ohio Valley this weekend. Harcher said the phenomenon happens every year, but it’s unique this year because of the high concentrations of dust particles measured in the Caribbean.

The much talked about #SaharaDust is across the #Caribbean and #GulfofMexico. It is moving towards the Southern #USA. The dust plume will move up towards the #Ohio Valley this weekend causing hazy skies. Here are some pictures from Puerto Rico.#OHwx #PAwx #NWS #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/kbYotxwGBE — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) June 24, 2020

Second stimulus

President Donald Trump said there will be a second stimulus package amid the coronavirus pandemic. He told a reporter on Monday, “It’ll be very good. It’ll be very generous.” He said details would be released in the coming weeks.

Director of the White House National Economic Council Larry Kudlow said there will be more of a discussions after the July 4 recess and he believes the government should target out-of-work Americans.

Rope in Bubba Wallace’s garage

Members of Bubba Wallace’s crew found the rope in the stall assigned to the No. 43 car at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, Richard Petty Motorsports said. The team alerted NASCAR, who informed Wallace of the discovery. The FBI investigated the rope as a possible hate crime. Fifteen agents conducted interviews and reviewed video to determine the rope was there as early as October 2019. No charges were filed.

“It was a noose,” Wallace said during an interview earlier this week. “Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn’t directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That’s what I’m saying.”

On Thursday, NASCAR released a photo of the rope. NASCAR President Steve Phelps told reporters during a conference call the organization examined 29 race tracks and 1,684 stalls. They found 11 ropes tied in a knot and just one noose, Phelps said.

NASCAR releases photo to the media of the garage pull rope formed as a noose from the Bubba Wallace garage Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

This image was provide by NASCAR. pic.twitter.com/Z4ZyBzpREF — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) June 25, 2020

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines