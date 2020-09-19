ICYMI: I-X Center closing; Ohio issues Halloween guidelines; New SkyFOX HD

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here’s a look at a few of the top stories from FOX8.com this week, in case you missed it.

I-X Center to close

The I-X Center, home of the Cleveland Auto Show, the I-X Indoor Amusement Park and other annual conventions, announced on Wednesday it will close at the end of the year. The I-X Corporation, which has handled the day-to-day operations at the facility since 1999, blamed the coronavirus pandemic for decimating the event industry.

Cleveland Department of Port Control Director Robert Kennedy said the city will lose more than $2 million a year in lease payments. He said it will be a financial burden that the airport will have to handle.

The I-X Center Corporation’s current lease on the building ends in August 2024. The city of Cleveland said it will review options for future use of the building.

Halloween guidelines

The Ohio Department of Health released guidance Friday to help Ohioans safely celebrate Halloween amid the coronavirus pandemic. It will be left up to individual municipalities to decide if trick-or-treating will occur.

Here are a few key points:

It is strongly recommended that hayrides and haunted houses be canceled or avoided.

It is strongly recommended that Ohioans exercise caution when deciding to participate in trick-or-treating and events that put them in close contact with people outside their households.

Do not hold large in-person Halloween parties.

Select events/attractions that are held outdoors and allow attendees to stay in their cars.

Pence in Ohio

Vice President Mike Pence made a campaign stop at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds in Zanesville on Wednesday. While touting the accomplishments of the Trump Administration, he spoke about the economy, military and future of fossil fuels.

The vice president went one-on-one with FOX 8’s Dave Nethers after the Workers for Trump rally.

“Before this pandemic struck, we’d seen the economy create more than seven million jobs across the country — Ohio was literally booming. The energy industry in this state was booming. I think that the people of Ohio know that with four more years of President Donald Trump the best is yet to come for the Buckeye State and for America,” Pence said.

Walmart raises wages

Walmart announced it is restructuring leadership roles, and raising pay for some of its salaried and hourly employees on Thursday.

The retail giant said it will raise wages for its salaried digital, asset protection and auto care center assistant manager employees. The new wage for the hourly team lead roles start between $18 and $21 an hour, and can go up to $30 an hour in Supercenters. Minimum wages for hourly associates in the deli and bakery areas are going up from $11 an hour to $15 an hour or higher. Pay will also be raised for several hourly auto care center roles — most an increase of $1 or more per hour.

Signage is pictured at a Walmart store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

New SkyFOX

Exciting news here at FOX 8. SkyFOX HD debuted during the 4 p.m. News on Thursday. We’re excited to bring you aerial coverage of breaking news and Friday Night Touchdown from Cleveland’s only high definition helicopter.

