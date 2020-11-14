ICYMI: Gov. DeWine’s coronavirus address; Cuyahoga County virus projections; Aut-O-Rama expands season

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few of the top stories this week from FOX8.com, in case you missed it.

Gov. DeWine’s address

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the state on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday. He made an appeal to residents to continue wearing masks, avoiding gatherings and maintaining distance.

“In the spring, as the virus first surged, we shut things down. Ohioans did what they had to do. We flattened the curve, and we were able to open back up,” DeWine said. “We are now seeing our third spike, but, this time, things are much different. We had been warned that when it got colder and drier, and when people were indoors more, the virus would rise up again. And it certainly has.”

He also announced an updated mask mandate aimed at businesses. DeWine said each business must post a sign about the face covering requirement at all public entrances. Each store is responsible for ensuring that customers and employees wear masks.

DeWine said the state will be forced to close restaurants, bars and fitness centers if the current COVID-19 trends continue. They will examine the issue over the next week.

A new order placing significant restrictions on social activities is coming soon. The governor said the forthcoming order will require everyone to be seated and masks unless they are actively eating or drinking. The order will also prohibit games and dancing. He said congregate areas can no longer be open.

2,000 cases a day

Dr. Johnie Rose, preventive medicine and public health physician at Case Western Reserve University, shared coronavirus projections during the Cuyahoga County Board of Health news conference on Friday. The model is based on the concept that people will continue behaving like they have in recent weeks.

“In the next three weeks, we are expecting to keep climbing at an increasing rate. And roughly by this time next week, at the trajectory we’re on, we expect to see a thousand cases a day in Cuyahoga County. And then, at the end of the month, we expect to be seeing over 2,000 cases a day, if that trajectory doesn’t change,” Rose said.

“It’s (the model) been quite accurate so far. It has never overestimated the number of cases in this three-week time span,” Rose said. “We have increasing confidence in what this model tells us.”

Aut-O-Rama expands season

The Aut-O-Rama Twin Drive-in Theatre in North Ridgeville is extending its season at least through November for the first time in decades.

“Business was doing well still, we wanted to keep giving people something to do,” said Aut-O-Rama President Tim Sherman. “We’ll play it by ear. We are trying if we can go until Christmas. Even with the weather being bad just cause they can sit in their car, run the heat and still be safe doing it.”

The two-screen venue cut its capacity in half.

Cy Bieber

Cleveland Indians pitcher Shane Bieber won the American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday. Bieber, 25, unanimously beat out Minnesota’s Kenta Maeda and Toronto’s Hyun Jin Ryu to take home the award. Former Indians pitcher and current Cincinnati Red Trevor Bauer won the NL Cy Young.

Bieber is the first pitcher since 2006 to win MLB’s pitching Triple Crown and just the ninth in league history to accomplish the feat. He’s also the first in Tribe history.

Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians smiles after trying to pick off Willi Castro of the Detroit Tigers at first base during the fourth inning at Comerica Park on September 17, 2020, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Browns COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns training facility in Berea was closed Friday morning after a player tested positive for COVID-19. Later, it was reopened and guard Chris Hubbard was placed on the COVID-19 list.

Cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Sione Takitaki were cleared as possible close contacts, and no high-risk close contacts were identified.

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during workouts on August 4, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: