ICYMI: FOX 8 mourns Dick Goddard; President Trump visits Cleveland; Gov. DeWine’s coronavirus tests

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It was a busy news week at FOX 8 News. So here are a few of the top stories from our website, in case you missed it.

Dick Goddard dies at age 89

FOX 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard passed away on Tuesday. The weatherman and animal advocate was a staple in Northeast Ohio for more than five decades.

During his storied career, he featured adoptable pets, raised countless funds for local animal shelters and lobbied for increased penalties for abuse of companion animals under Goddard’s Law.

He founded the Woollybear Festival, an annual celebration of a weather-predicting caterpillar in Vermilion that is Ohio’s largest one-day festival.

Mr. G was truly a Cleveland legend.

President Trump in Northeast Ohio

President Donald Trump made a trip to the Buckeye State on Thursday. The President toured the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, which employs about 3,000 people.

“We stood up to the foreign cheaters, we defended American jobs,” Trump said. “In everything we do, we are finally putting America first.” He blasted presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden on job creation, adding Biden hates god and guns.

He also sat down with FOX 8 for a one-on-one interview and held a private fundraiser at the Shoreby Club in Bratenahl. Six employees at the private club, including a chef, tested positive for coronavirus, management confirmed on Friday.

DeWine’s coronavirus tests

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine was set to greet the President on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport on Thursday. Prior to the meeting, he tested positive for coronavirus and returned to Columbus with plans to quarantine for 14 days. During a second test, DeWine was negative for the virus.

The first test was antigen test and the second was PCR.

During the governor’s news conference on Friday, Dr. Peter Mohler, chief scientific officer for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and vice dean for research at Ohio State College of Medicine, compared the antigen test to binoculars, while the PCR test is more like a high-powered telescope.

Masks in class

On Tuesday, DeWine announced masks will be required for all students grades K-12 when they return to classrooms this academic year. It’s the latest in a series of orders aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The policy change came after a joint statement from the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics Ohio Chapter recommending face coverings for all children in schools.

Back-to-school plans

Staying on the subject of schools and coronavirus, several districts released their plans for the year this week. Most involve weeks of remote instructions.

North Royalton City Schools already opted to cancel sports and extracurricular activities, and St. Ignatius High School suspended activities to begin the year. The Lakewood City School District reversed its decision to suspend fall sports.

Kanye on the ballot

Weeks after his bizarre first political rally, Kanye West submitted paperwork to appear on the Ohio ballot as a presidential candidate. West and his running mate Michelle Tidball filed as independents. He’s previously submitted signatures to appear on ballots in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. He missed the deadline for several other states.

Check this out

Take a look at this amazing photo, courtesy of Through Jeff’s Eye Photography. An eagle was spotting over Lake Erie as a waterspout formed in the distance.

(Courtesy of Through Jeff’s Eye Photography)

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: