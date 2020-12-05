ICYMI: First major snowfall; Alpacas and COVID-19; Rare ‘Christmas Star’

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few of the top stories on FOX8.com from this week, in case you missed it.

First major snow

Northeast Ohio experienced its first major snowstorm of the season this week. The snow continued to fall into Tuesday night, with some areas getting nearly 16 inches.

The heavy, wet snow piled up on trees and power lines, and was accompanied by wind gusts at 35 mph. It caused power outages during the bitter cold, forcing thousands of residents to wait days for electricity.

Ohio vaccine plan

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine outlined the first phase of the state’s coronavirus vaccine plan during a news conference on Friday.

The governor described Phase 1A of the vaccine plan, which consists of health care workers and personnel involved in COVID-19 patients, EMS responders, vulnerable people living in close proximity and those who care for them. DeWine said the priorities are consistent with the CDC guidelines.

The first shipments are slated to arrive mid-December.

Alpacas help with COVID?

Coronavirus researchers continue to work on an alternative vaccine or treatment that comes from alpacas and llamas, which are capable of producing very small antibodies. The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is researching the nanobodies.

“We basically have developed a special kind of antibodies called nanobodies that can greatly neutralize SARS-CoV-2 virus which can be used for fighting COVID,” said Yi Shi, Ph.D.

“Christmas Star”

On Dec. 21, people can witness something not seen in nearly 800 years. During the upcoming winter solstice, Jupiter and Saturn are lining up to create an incredibly bright star of wonder, or what is known as a the “Christmas Star” or “Star of Bethlehem.” These two planets haven’t appeared this (relatively) close together from Earth’s vantage point since the Middle Ages.

