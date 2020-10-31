ICYMI: Election Day nears; COVID-19 cases up in Ohio; OBJ out for the season

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com this week, in case you missed it.

Election Day approaches

Tuesday is Election Day. Polls in Ohio are open from 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Monday and received by the county board of elections no later than 10 days after the election. The U.S. Postal Service estimates that it may take two to five days for your voted absentee ballot to be delivered, according to the secretary of state’s office.

This general election will not only decide the next president, but U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan faces Republican challenger and former state representative Christina Hagan for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District also has a levy, Issue 68, on the ballot.

Coronavirus cases spike in Ohio

Ohio continued to see spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Friday, there were a record-setting 3,845 new cases reported to the Ohio Department of Health in a 24-hour period.

“The virus is raging throughout Ohio. There is no place to hide. All of us must come together to fight this enemy. We must fight this invader,” DeWine said. “Despite the grim data you’ll see today, I’m optimistic.”

While three counties were at risk for entering the purple level of the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, none of them did. Cuyahoga, Clark and Hamilton counties remained at the red level. There are now 43 counties at red, which is up from 38 last week. That is equivalent to 78 percent of the population.

The color-coded map determines coronavirus exposure and spread based on seven factors, including new cases per capita, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings and sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits.

OBJ out of the season

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a torn ACL early in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

While teammates, including longtime friend Jarvis Landry, rallied around the star, critics were quick to point out quarterback Baker Mayfield has been statistically better without OBJ. But Baker and head coach Kevin Stefanski rejected the idea while speaking to the media this week.

“Odell is a great, great player, We’re going to miss him. I feel sick, still, without him in the building. But our offense is based on 11 guys and the quarterback going through his reads, and it was like that with No. 13 in there and it will be like that without No. 13 in there,” Stefanski said.

Cleveland theater community mourns

The marquees along Playhouse Square dimmed Wednesday night to mourn the passing of a member of the Cleveland theater community. Kevin Moore, the managing director of Cleveland Play House, died suddenly on Saturday. He was 59 years old.

“Kevin was a pillar of our arts community. He was a loving husband, a true gentleman, a shrewd and skilled administrator, a champion of Cleveland, and he was a leader with the heart of an artist,” said Laura Kepley, artistic director of Cleveland Play House.

White rhino born

A 150-pound male white rhinoceros was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park in Florida last weekend. His mother Kendi was pregnant for 16 months with the not-so-little guy.

Disney said the calf was the 11th white rhino born at Walt Disney World, and two more are on the way.

In this image provided by Walt Disney World, white rhinoceros Kendi, left, shows off a baby male rhino she gave birth to Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The baby rhino was the result of a Species Survival Plan overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to ensure the responsible breeding of endangered species. (Walt Disney World via AP)

