ICYMI: DeWine’s address; Stores mandate masks; And superheros support real-life hero

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com this week.

Gov. DeWine’s address

Instead of his standard afternoon news conference on coronavirus, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine opted for an address to state residents Wednesday evening. In it, he warned the fate of Florida, Texas and Arizona could soon become ours as well. He urged Ohioans to wear masks and to continue staying at home as much as possible. DeWine did not issue any new orders.

“These are short-term inconveniences for long-term freedom,” DeWine said.

On Friday, the governor vetoed a bill that would have prohibited criminal penalties for violations of state and local health orders related to the pandemic.

Mandatory masks in stores

A growing list of businesses are instituting mask policies for customers. Costco, Starbucks and Best Buy already require customers wear face coverings.

Starting July 20: CVS Kohl’s Marc’s Meijer Sam’s Club Walgreens Walmart

Starting July 22: Kroger

Starting Aug. 1: Target



Superheros support real hero

Bridger Walker, the 6-year-old Wyoming boy who saves his sister from a dog attack, is being hailed a hero, even from Captain America himself. The boy shielded his little sister from a German shepherd mix that latched onto his face. He received more than 90 stitches during a two-hour surgery.

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the “Avengers” movies, reached out to Bridger and promised him a shield. “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland and “Iron Man” Robert Downey Jr. also sent the boy videos.

Trebek health update

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek provided an update on his health. The 79-year-old announced his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March 2019.

“I’m doing well,” he said. “I’ve been continuing my treatment. It is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great.”

He said during his break he’s written a book that will come out on July 21.

The piano man

Let’s end on a positive note. More like musical notes. Video of Billy Joel playing a discarded piano on a sidewalk in Long Island, New York is making the rounds.

“It’s a perfectly good piano,” Joel said. “It’s a shame to throw it out.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: