ICYMI: Curfew could end, Acton considers Senate run, 102-year-old gets vaccine

Curfew could end

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said if the coronavirus-related hospital admission stay under 2,500 for seven straight days, he will eliminate the curfew, which currently runs from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. He will make that determination on Feb. 11.

“You can see the numbers are dropping and we are very, very happy with that,” DeWine said during his coronavirus news conference on Thursday. “A week from today, we will look at that and we hope that trend continues.”

There were 2,252 people in Ohio hospitals because of the virus on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Acton for Senate?

Former director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton left her position at a Columbus nonprofit to consider running for U.S. Senate.

Acton resigned from state health director in June to rejoin the Columbus Foundation. There was speculation she would pursue a Senate seat after Sen. Rob Portman announced he would not seek reelection.

“Many Ohioans have shared with me their concerns and the daily challenges they face. They have expressed a need for a new approach that can help them, and their communities thrive. I am humbled by the outpouring of interest and support. For that reason, I am stepping down from my role at The Columbus Foundation in order to carefully consider how I can best be of service at this crucial time,” Acton said in a statement on Thursday.

So far, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, Attorney General Dave Yost and Rep. Jim Jordan have ruled out runs for Senate.

102-year-old gets vaccine

The FOX 8 I-Team helped a 102-year-old woman get a COVID-19 vaccine. Annie Murphy’s family kept checking but wasn’t able to get her an appointment in the area.

We called the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and a hotline to find vaccines with no luck. Then Discount Drug Mart stepped up. On Friday, Murphy received her first shot.

Schottenheimer in hospice

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Marty Schottenheimer was moved into a hospice facility near his family’s home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The 77-year-old, who was with the Browns for eight years, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014. His family said he is stable condition and they are, “Surrounding him with love and are soaking up the prayers.”

Dustin Diamond dies

Dustin Diamond, best known for his role as Screech on early 1990s sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” died on Monday. He was 44.

The actor recently revealed he was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell carcinoma and was undergoing chemotherapy. His condition reportedly declined rapidly over the last week.

His former costars posted on Twitter to remember their time with Diamond.

