ICYMI: Cleveland detective remembered, Labor Day flooding, I-480 traffic shift

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Get caught up on what happened this week with a few of the top stories on FOX8.com, in case you missed it.

Cleveland detective remembered

The calling hours and funeral for Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz were held this week. The 53-year-old and another man were shot and killed while in an unmarked car in the area of West 65th Street and Storer Avenue on Sept. 3.

During the private services at Rocket Mortgage Field House, “Skern” was remembered as “one of the good ones.”

“Death by violence is a tragic bond that we all share today,” said his wife Kristen, in a letter read at the funeral. “Skern loved his family and protected us from realizing the danger he faced every day.”

U.S. Attorney General William Barr was in attendance and thanks Skernivitz’s family for his sacrifice.

Flooding on MLK

Heavy rains created treacherous driving conditions in parts of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day. The National Weather Service asked people to stay at home, if possible.

On the Cleveland’s east side, floodwaters covered Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, stranding several vehicles and prompting the road to close. The rainfall proved too much for the city’s combined sewer system to handle, leading to a discharge of raw sewage and storm water into Lake Erie at Edgewater Beach.

I-480 traffic shift

Starting this weekend, Interstate 480 eastbound traffic will shift to the new Valley View Bridge.

I-480 eastbound between I-77 and Transportation Blvd. will have double lane closures beginning Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sept. 12, in order to shift eastbound traffic onto the new I-480 Valley View Bridge. Single lane closures will be implemented on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as traffic shift operations continue.

The I-77 north and southbound exit ramps to I-480 eastbound will be closed beginning Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. through 1 p.m. Sept. 12, in order to shift eastbound traffic onto the new I-480 Valley View Bridge.

I-480 eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Transportation Boulevard will be closed beginning Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. through 6. p.m. Sept. 12, in order to shift eastbound traffic onto the new I-480 Valley View Bridge.

All I-480 eastbound traffic will officially be traveling on the new I-480 Valley View Bridge beginning Sept. 13 through Fall 2021 as crews work on the existing I-480 eastbound bridge. Eastbound traffic will still have access to the I-77 interchange and exit to Transportation Boulevard.

California fire

At least 10 people are dead in a Northern California wildfire and the death toll is expected to rise. The fire started weeks ago northeast of San Fransisco, and has destroyed more than 2,000 houses and buildings. In less than two days, it gutted the town of Berry Creek.

Further south, in San Bernardino County, a gender reveal party is blamed for a fire that’s ravaged more than 7,000 acres.

Jelly Belly contest

It sounds like a real-life “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Jelly Belly founder David Klein announced in a news release a treasure hunt for his retirement. The prizes include the key to one of his factories. Those who wish to get involved just need to pay an entry fee of $49.99 to get access to their state’s clue.

But Jelly Belly is keeping its distance from Klein’s contest.

“Due to confusion in the marketplace, Jelly Belly Candy Company would like to take this opportunity to clear up the misconception that it is involved with a contest that purportedly offers a candy factory as its grand prize,” the company said in an online statement. “In 1976, Mr. Klein, an independent third party, came up with the name ‘Jelly Belly’ and other novel marketing ideas. Jelly Belly Candy Company has not had a relationship with Mr. Klein since 1980 when it acquired the trademark.”

In this Oct. 12, 2011 photo, David Klein, a man who invented the Jelly Belly, poses for photos in Covina, Calif. Klein is the Willie Wonka of this small Los Angeles suburb, joyfully leading children and their parents past mounds of chewy, crunchy, sugary confections with names like Sandy Candy, Zombie Heart and Gummy Bacon. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

