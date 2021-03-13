ICYMI: Cleveland broadcast legend dies; Geraldo rules out run; County fairs can return

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It was another busy week of news in Northeast Ohio. Here are a few of the top stories from FOX8.com, in case you missed it.

Legend lost

Longtime Cleveland sports broadcaster Joe Tait passed away at the age of 83.

Tait was with the Cavaliers from the very beginning, calling games for decades before retiring during the 2010-2011 season. A banner in his honor hangs inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse among retired numbers of former Cavs players.

The Cleveland Cavaliers mourn the passing of one of our beloved founding fathers and the original, long-time voice of the franchise – Joe Tait. — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 10, 2021

“A friend and mentor to many over the years, Joe Tait wasn’t just a member of the Cavaliers family; he was a part of the Cavs story like no one else and his voice and unique, candid perspective reverberates throughout the team’s history. He will be dearly missed,” the team said in a statement on Wednesday.

Geraldo’s brief run

It was a quick turnaround for media personality and Northeast Ohio resident Geraldo Rivera.

On Wednesday, he posted on Twitter he was, “Pondering running” for Sen. Rob Portman’s seat. A day later, he said he would not seek public office.

After a 36-hour pondering whirlwind I’ve decided not to seek public office. Erica and I deeply appreciate the good wishes of those cheering the idea. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) March 11, 2021

Portman, a Republican from Ohio, announced in January he would not run for reelection.

County fairs return

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said county fairs can proceed this year as long as they follow COVID-19 guidelines. Social distancing and masking is required. Indoor grandstands will be limited to 25 percent capacity and outdoor grandstands will be limited to 30 percent.

Guidance from the Ohio Department of Health on festivals, parades, graduations and proms will be released soon.

Sasquatch hunt

Here’s an odd one. Oklahoma State Rep. Justin Humphrey’s failed bill to create a Bigfoot tourism boom is getting new life. His original plan was to award $25,000 for the creature’s capture. The legislation didn’t make it out of committee.

But Humphrey said an upcoming movie on Bigfoot pledged about $2 million in a bounty with another company chipping in $100,000.

“We’re having fun with it,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. I’m enjoying it. But at the same time, I know a lot of people thought I was crazy. But, I think if people chill out, (they could) see that this could be a serious deal bringing in a lot of money, a lot of tourism.”

Hope Blooms

Let’s end on a positive note. An art installation grew at Public Square in downtown Cleveland on Friday.

Beachwood High School marketing and Junior Achievement students created Hope Blooms, made up of five giant inflatable flowers and dozens of smaller signs. It’s to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The installation will travel to other locations in the area through the end of April.