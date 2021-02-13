ICYMI: Anthony Sowell dies, Ohio lifts curfew, FOX 8’s Zoom wedding

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are a few of the top stories on FOX8.com this week, in case you missed it.

Serial killer dies

Convicted Cleveland serial killer Anthony Sowell died on Monday at the age of 61. The Ohio Department of Corrections said he died of a terminal illness and it was not COVID-19 related.

On Oct. 29, 2009, Cleveland police were serving a search warrant on a rape case at Sowell’s home on Imperial Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood when they found two bodies. Over the next several days, investigators combed the house and backyard and uncovered 10 bodies and one skull.

A Cuyahoga County jury convicted Sowell on more than 80 counts in 2011 and recommended he be sentenced to death.

Ohio curfew lifts

Ohio’s overnight curfew officially expired at noon on Thursday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine promised it would be lifted if COVID-19 hospitalizations remained under 2,500 for seven straight days.

“The curfew, we indicted two weeks ago that if we got below 2,500, and we got below 2,500 and we kept that for seven days. Well, we’ve blown through that. And what we said is if we did that, then we would be able to take the curfew off,” DeWine said on Thursday.

Since the 10 p.m. last call order expired last year, Ohio’s restaurants and bars are free to resume their normal business hours and alcohol sales.

Ohio deaths underreported

The Ohio Department of Health said as many as 4,000 COVID-19 deaths may have been underreported through the state’s system. They will be added over the coming week.

“There was a reconciliation issue with their death data. During the coming week, you will see an increase in these numbers as they work through the process,” DeWine said.

On Friday, ODH reported 3,305 COVID-19 cases. About 2,500 of those deaths are part of ODH reconciling its data.

Human trafficking arrests

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested 17 in a recent human trafficking operation. Investigators said the suspects were arrested for answering an online advertisement offering explicit sexual services for cash payment. Most were charged with soliciting.

“To the all the men and women who responded to the sexual service advertisements and were not apprehended during this operation, we know who you are,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release on Thursday.

Marty Schottenheimer dies

Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer died Monday night at age 77 after being moved into a hospice facility. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

Schottenheimer was the defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns before becoming head coach. He spent eight seasons with the team before serving as head coach of the Chiefs, Redskins and Chargers.

“The Cleveland Browns are saddened to learn of the passing of Marty Schottenheimer. As a head coach, he led the organization to four playoff appearances and three divisional titles, but it was his tough, hard-nosed, never give up the fight attitude the team embodied that endeared him to Browns fans and often led to thrilling victories. His impact on the game of football was not only felt in Northeast Ohio but across the entire NFL. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Pat, and his entire family.”

Bride, groom and Zoom

Adam Haas and Amy Fixel had their first date at Crocker Park about three years ago. On Friday, they got married in a virtual ceremony on FOX 8 News in the Morning. Anchor Wayne Dawson officiated for the happy couple.