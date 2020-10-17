ICYMI: 29 counties in red level for coronavirus; Sokolowski’s for sale; And canceling Thanksgiving?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Here are five of the top stories on FOX8.com this week, in case you missed it.

In the red

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that 13 more counties were elevated to the red level of the state’s coronavirus health alert system, which determines exposure and spread. Now, 29 counties, or 65 percent of the state’s population, is in the red category.

In Northeast Ohio, Mahoning, Portage and Richland counties remained at red, while Cuyahoga, Stark and Summit returned to the list. Residents of these areas should limit activities as much as possible.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System examines new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy. The red level is the third highest in the four-tier system.

During two days this week, Ohio saw record increases in the number of coronavirus cases reported in a 24-hour period.

Shots fired at kids playing basketball

A 15-year-old told officers that he and an 11-year-old neighbor were playing basketball when the kids yelled at a driver to slow down. It happened on Rockaway Street in Akron at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the driver stopped, got out of the car and fired shots before fleeing the scene. No one was injured.

A neighbor captured the incident on camera, and provided the video to FOX 8 and the police.

Anyone with information should call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

Sokolowski’s for sale

Sokolowski’s University Inn is closed after 98 years in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood. The cafeteria-style spot did not reopen following the coronavirus shutdown, and the family said it was unable to recover from the pandemic and restrictions that followed.

Mike Sokolowski said they planned to close in the future, but the current conditions sped up that timeline.

Even though the restaurant, known for its pierogis, chicken Paprikash and other Polish favorites, is now for sale, there is a glimmer of hope.

“However, we are ready to reopen the business if a suitable deal and buyer are not forthcoming. We do feel that the time is right for our family to now enjoy the fruits of our labor. Our hope is that there is a buyer that will be eager to continue to use this landmark property in a form that does justice to its past,” the family said in a statement.

Cancel Thanksgiving?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the county’s top infectious disease expert, said large family gatherings, especially ones involving elderly relatives or out-of-state travel, are not ideal this holiday season.

“You may have to bite the bullet and sacrifice that social gathering, unless you’re pretty certain that the people that you’re dealing with are not infected,” Fauci said on Wednesday.

This comes weeks after the Centers for Disease Control issues guidelines for Thanksgiving. Low-risk activities include a small dinner with only people who live in your household, delivering meals to high-risk individuals in a way that doesn’t involve contact and having a virtual dinner.

Dexter is back

Great news for fans of the fictional serial killer Dexter Morgan. “Dexter,” which aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013, will return. The network ordered 10 episodes to begin airing in fall 2021.

Michael C. Hall will again play the role of Dexter, a blood spatter expert who hunts other serial killers as he deals with his childhood demons. The series finale left many fans upset and wanting more answers.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 15: Actor Michael C. Hall arrives at the Showtime Celebrates 8 Seasons Of “Dexter” at Milk Studios on June 15, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

