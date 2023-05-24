(WJW) — A legendary singer-songwriter has died.

Tina Turner, the Queen of Rock and Roll, was 83 years old when she passed away at her home in Zurich, Switzerland.

FILE – Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer, died Tuesday, after a long illness at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her manager. She was 83. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, file)

Tina Turner sings one of her hits at the 1985 Grammy Awards.

Singer Tina Turner, left, speaks on stage with actress Adrienne Warren on the opening night of “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” her official fan page wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

The Grammy winner and two-time Rock Hall inductee sold more than 180 million albums worldwide and was known for her mega hits “What’s Love Got To Do With it” and “The Best.”

The star, originally named Anna Mae Bullock, was born in Tennessee and later moved to St. Louis where she met Ike Turner. The two would go on to be partners in music and marriage.

In her autobiography, Tina described the relationship as abusive before their divorce. Later in life she moved to Europe and remarried.