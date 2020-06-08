LIVE: Iconic sign comes down in Cleveland, but the memory lives on

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Old Fashion Hot Dog closed in March.

It had been on the corner of West 41st and Lorain Ave. for 92 years.

The property’s landlords have other plans for the building, according to a press release.

The diner closed early due to the COVID-19 pandemic and didn’t have a proper sendoff.

The Old Fashion Hot Dog street sign will be reinstalled inside of All Things For You, a nearby vintage and collectibles store.

“A beacon of the neighborhood has come to an end,” said owner Tom Sorma.

“We’re proud to have been a part of this iconic eatery and happy that its legacy will live on,” he said.

The store was called the Hot Dog Inn when it first opened and was renamed in 1987.