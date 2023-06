CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame is upgrading its iconic sign along Interstate 77.

The new sign, which includes a light-up Hall of Fame logo, will be a high-resolution marquee display.

Construction of the new sign is set to last the entire week of June 12.

The Hall of Fame says the sign is expected to be seen by approximately 90,000 travelers every 24 hours.

The new sign was created by Ellet Sign Company and funded by a grant from the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.