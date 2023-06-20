CLEVELAND (WJW) – Renaissance Cleveland is getting a revamp. The guestrooms, bathrooms, and even the lobby are about to look a lot different.

John Zangas, Renaissance Cleveland’s Director of Sales and Marketing, gave FOX 8 News a tour of the renovations.

“So, the rooms have been totally transformed. From the wallpaper to the colors with the rich wood tones coming from beneath the chair rail to the bedding,” said Zangas.

Even in a transformation, the hotel has found ways to incorporate pieces of the city’s past, like these custom lamps that honor Cleveland’s contributions to the garment industry.

“White Sewing Machine was manufactured in Cleveland on the west side. It predates Singer, and if you look at the lights next to the bed on the end tables, they’re reminiscent of sewing machines,” said Zangas.

Murals and pencil drawings made by local artists represent Cleveland’s industrial beginnings, and the marble on the guestroom desks has ties to columns that are currently in the lobby.

“So, that quarry called the Phoenix stone company closed in the depression in the 30s and was reopened in 2018,” said Zangas. “So, the stone for the desks and credenzas in the guest room comes from the same quarry more than 100 years later, and it looks the same.”

In its century-plus existence, Zangas says Renaissance Cleveland has gone by several names, including Sheraton Cleveland in the 1960s. That’s when the Grand Ballroom opened.

At about 14,000 square feet, renderings reveal how it will soon transform.

Rendering courtesy Renaissance Cleveland

Rendering courtesy Renaissance Cleveland

“Previously, the ballroom had a lot of wood tones and dark wood. Now, the ballroom is going to be primarily brightened in color with white, with the wood tone only coming from the banister here on the balcony.

Color scheme changes are also coming to the Gold Room and Ambassador Ballroom. Zangas said there are very few structural changes, but the lobby is getting a new restaurant and bar.

“The bar will come off the east wall of the lobby with a “U” with the chandelier coming down, and then the bottles behind it up lit,” said Zangas.

Renderings also reveal the iconic sign soon going on top of the building. Hotel Cleveland was the property’s name in 1918.

Since then, Zangas says the building is where Clevelanders made lasting memories. It’s something they’re hoping to preserve.

“Whether you were married here, your grandmother was married here, you came to prom here, you just had a drink in the bar. Here, there’s a connectivity within the city to Cleveland, and we’d really like to capture individual’s stories as we transform this hotel into Hotel Cleveland, and reflect that,” said Zangas.

The property will open as Hotel Cleveland in 2024.