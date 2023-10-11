**Related Video Above: Kenny explores the downtown skating rink a few years ago.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We can confirm at FOX 8 that it is not Christmastime yet. However, in anticipation of the most wonderful time of the year, the Cleveland Foundation has announced plans to bring back the ice skating rink on Public Square.

Starting Nov. 24, the day after Thanksgiving, families and lovers and friends can all gather downtown Cleveland to show off their ice skating skills.

That weekend, on Saturday, Nov. 25, the free WinterLand tree lighting is also making spirits brighter in the same vicinity.

Getty Images photo

Tickets are $12 per person, or a 10 pack of tickets for $100. Skating lessons are also offered for free on Saturdays from 2 p.m.-3 p.m. The rink is open mostly on weekends through Jan. 15.

Find out more about the holiday skating rink right here.