Ice skating returns at Wade Oval with some changes due to coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Ice skating at Wade Oval returns Friday with some changes.

There have been some adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You must reserve your tickets in advance.

Only ten skaters will be allowed on the ice at a time.

Masks are also required.

There will still be concessions, but they’ll be pre-packaged items and coffee only.

Staff will update their sanitation policies.

General admission is $2.

That gets you a one-hour time slot.

Skate rental is $3.

