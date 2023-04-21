ASHLAND, Wis. (WJW) – A weather phenomenon called an “ice tsunami,’ also known as an ‘ice shove,’ was caught on video on the coast of Lake Superior.

Twitter user @clkoval posted a video showing what the source describes as “ice shoves” on Lake Superior in Ashland, Wisconsin.

According to National Geographic, the walls of broken lake ice have been studied since the 1820s. Ice tsunamis are piles of broken-up ice blown to shore by especially strong winds.

According to the National Weather Service, winter weather advisories were issued for northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin on Friday

Ice shoves usually happen in the early spring months as temperatures rise and high winds break up a lake’s icy surface, Storyful reports.