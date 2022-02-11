‘Ice Shantyni,’ other unique drinks added to Hudson restaurant menus after mayor’s ice fishing concerns

Related video: Does ice fishing lead to prostitution? I-Team investigates

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – Some restaurants in Hudson are serving up some interesting drinks after the mayor’s concerns about ice fishing made headlines this week.

While discussing possibly allowing ice fishing in the city during a council work session on Tuesday, Mayor Craig Shubert said the activity could lead to prostitution in shanties.

The remarks caught many people by surprise, now inspiring some local businesses to make some additions to their menus.

In a Facebook post headlined “The Shanty is Open,” Hudson’s Restaurant shared their latest drink menu that includes alcoholic beverages like Love Shack Margarita, The Shanty, Ice Ice Baby, Rod Reeler and Gone Fishin’ Jello Shot.

The restaurant also set up an ice shanty in their lobby.

Another restaurant, Yours Truly, is offering an Ice Shantyni, which is a blue colored drink complete with a plastic fish on top.

Hudson officials told the FOX 8 I-Team Friday that ice fishing is now allowed in the city, despite the mayor’s concerns. They already started putting up ice fishing signs.