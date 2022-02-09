Ice jams forming on some Northeast Ohio rivers

BALLVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – As temperatures finally rise above freezing, ice jams and the potential for flooding are becoming concerns along some rivers.

Late last week, ice chunks started building on the Sandusky River in Ballville Township, near River Cliff Park.

“It’s unusual to have this much ice,” said Ballville resident and nature photographer Eunice Koebel.

Ballville Firefighter Brian Edwards said the ice jam has not caused any flooding or posed any imminent risk to riverside properties, but township officials were monitoring for potential changes.

“The only time we have to worry about an ice hazard is if we get heavy rains or heavy snow while the ice is sitting here,” Edwards said. “With ice, there’s no guarantees about anything. This could all break up and go downtown and jam again.”

Edwards said water continued to flow through a side channel, relieving the potential flooding risk.

Ice jams along the Sandusky River in the area are not unusual, however. Since the state had the Ballville Dam removed in 2018, the location of the jam has shifted downstream.

“Obviously all the ice would jam behind the dam,” Edwards said.

The Ballville Township Fire Department is equipped for ice rescues but fortunately has not had to conduct any so far this season.