I-X Indoor Amusement Park not returning to I-X Center this year, officials say

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The I-X Indoor Amusement Park won’t be returning to the I-X Center in Cleveland in 2022, officials say.

The amusement park has been closed since the center shut down in 2020, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although some events have returned to the facility since then, new management confirmed Tuesday that the indoor amusement park wouldn’t reopen this year. They said interior renovations are set to start on their main floor during the first week of April.

Last year, Industrial Realty Group purchased stock in the IX Center Corporation with plans to redevelop the facility.

They announced plans in January to get rid of the I-X Center’s 125-foot-tall Ferris wheel after 30 years. The ride was a permanent fixture at the facility and a central attraction for the I-X Indoor Amusement Park.

The Cleveland Auto Show is returning to the facility this week.