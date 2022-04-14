***Related video: I-X Center getting rid of Ferris wheel***

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – I-X Center officials confirmed Thursday that their iconic 125-foot-tall Ferris wheel and zip line will be moving to Canton.

The attractions will be part of the Hall of Fame Village’s upcoming Play-Action Plaza, a 3.5-acre entertainment hub that will include an amphitheater for concerts, fitness challenges, lectures and other events.

It will also host a bar area and space for food trucks and local vendors, Hall of Fame Village officials say.

“Play-Action Plaza will have something for everyone,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of Hall of Fame Village. “It will offer our guests thrilling rides, entertainment, competitive games and more.”

The I-X Center announced back in January that the Ferris wheel would be removed from the facility after 30 years.

The ride was a permanent fixture at the facility and a central attraction for the I-X Indoor Amusement park.

At the time, a spokesperson said, “As we begin renovations this Spring, the Ferris Wheel will no longer remain within the footprint dedicated to our consumer events and trade shows. It is our hope that this iconic treasure of the I-X Center will have a new home and continue to create memories for generations to come.”

Play-Action Plaza is expected to open late summer.