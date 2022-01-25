I-X Center getting rid of iconic Ferris wheel

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The I-X Center in Cleveland is getting rid of its 125-foot-tall Ferris wheel after 30 years.

The ride was a permanent fixture at the facility and a central attraction for the I-X Indoor Amusement park.

“As we begin renovations this Spring, the Ferris Wheel will no longer remain within the footprint dedicated to our consumer events and trade shows. It is our hope that this iconic treasure of the I-X Center will have a new home and continue to create memories for generations to come,” an I-X Center spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Last year, Industrial Realty Group purchased stock in the IX Center Corporation with plans to redevelop the facility.

The Great Big Home and Garden Show, the Cleveland Auto Show and the Ohio RV Supershow are slated to return this year after a hiatus because of COVID-19.