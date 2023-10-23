(WJW) – Russell Crowe surprised his fans Thursday with a picture of a life-sized sculpture of his character Maximus in the movie Gladiator.

According to the picture posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the sculpture was made in Malta ahead of the world-famous Hamrun Chocolate Festival.

Crowe’s tweet said, “Some people get statues made of bronze. Some in marble. In Malta, they have made me out of … chocolate !!! This weekend in beautiful Malta is the world-famous Hamrun Chocolate Festival. The artist is Tiziano Cassar. When the competition is over, I will be available to eat.”

The Australian actor, 59, won an Academy Award for Gladiator in 2000, according to IMDB.

Production is now underway in Malta for the Gladiator sequel, starring Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen, according to IMDB.