‘I was terrified’: Local mom speaks out about heart disease after open-heart surgery

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Jen Wallace is a wife and active mom of two, but back in 2020, after undergoing a routine physical, doctors would discover a heart murmur.

“I was terrified. Being a young mom with two boys, my initial thought was, ‘I’m not gonna see them grow up,'” she said.

Wallace would reach out to the Cleveland Clinic for a second opinion, where doctors confirmed she did in fact have an aneurysm and atrial septal defect, also known as a hole in the heart.

She was also asymptomatic, which made the diagnoses even more shocking.

“Still riding my bike, working out, chasing after my kids, really wasn’t slowed down by any of it. So being told I had this aneurysm and it had ruptured in my heart, it was like, how is the happening?” Wallace said.

At 34-years old, Wallace underwent open-heart surgery at the clinic to repair the abnormal opening in the diving wall between the upper filling chambers of the heart.

“We did a minimally invasive cardiac surgery where we make a 3-inch incision in the middle part of the chest. It’s a like a keyhole approach where we can get to the heart, and instead of replacing her valve, we used her own tissue to make a patch to repair the hole in her heart,” said Dr. Douglas Johnston, the lead surgeon.

Wallace had no family history of heart disease, but when it comes to genetics, 40% of those who have lost a family member to heart disease before the age of 60 have never been screened for the condition.

Also, 34% of Americans feel that if they have a family history of heart disease, there’s nothing they can do to limit the risk of developing a heart condition. But doctors say that is not the case.

“It’s worth a checkup. Often, we can hear a murmur just in a simple physical exam that will lead to an echo-cardiogram,” Dr. Johnston said.

Wallace is now fully-recovered, leading a healthy lifestyle while raising her two heartbeats.

“I want to just spread the word that you have to be your own advocate and you have to listen to your body,” she said.