‘I was so ashamed’: Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing shares photo taken of himself after freak fireplace explosion

(WJW) — Balmain fashion designer Olivier Rousteing is sharing a photo of himself wrapped in bandages after he was hurt in a fireplace explosion.

Rousteing posted the photo on Instagram Sunday, saying he was finally ready to share his story a year after the accident in his home.

He wrote: “I did everything to hide this story from as many people as possible and trying to keep the secret with my teams and friends for too long. To be honest, I am not really sure why I was so ashamed, maybe this obsession with perfection that fashion is known for and my own insecurities.”

He said during his recovery, he worked days and nights to forget what happened, “hiding the scars with face masks, turtlenecks, long sleeves and even multiple rings on all my fingers through many interviews or fotoshoots.”

He said that a year after the explosion, he is “healed, happy and healthy.”



“Today, I feel so free, so good and so lucky. I’m beginning a new chapter with a smile on my face and a heart full of gratitude. To the doctors and nurses at Saint Louis, and to all those who helped me during this long recovery and kept my secret: a profound thank-you. I love you.”