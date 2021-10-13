‘I was infuriated’: Eastlake dog park vandalized right after high school student remodels it

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The dog park at Woodland Park in Eastlake has become a popular place for residents and their dogs to exercise and socialize.

A student at Eastlake North High School thought it would be a good idea to improve the park as his project to become certified as an Eagle Scout.

Kalvin Galletti and some of his fellow Scouts built new benches for the park, along with a picnic table and two garbage containers.

The mayor of Eastlake was among those who were impressed with Galletti‘s volunteer spirit.

“You know, with him being younger, just that already how he’s learned about how he can give back to his city, it’s a big thing these days,” Mayor Dennis Morley said.

Before the city could even take photos of Galletti‘s completed project at the dog park, someone stole some of the benches and garbage cans and vandalized the containers.

“I was infuriated when I found out that it got destroyed and know that this young man put his heart and soul into getting this done for our community and it was just saddening to see,” said Mayor Morley.

Some Eastlake residents are so upset about what happened that they have offered to donate materials so that Galletti can complete his Eagle Scout project.

City officials are now hoping someone will step forward and help police identify the thief, or the crook will have a change of heart and return the items that were stolen.

“It’s just uncalled for and it’s for no reason, for no good reason,” said Mayor Morley. “I don’t even know how to explain it, honestly.”