‘I was devastated’: Local high schooler’s parking spot with Thin Blue Line flag vandalized

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A student’s show of support for law enforcement has been vandalized

in the parking lot of a local high school.

“I was getting off of work and I got a text message from a friend saying, ‘I’m sorry about your spot,'” said Brecksville-Broadview Heights senior Maranda Parks.

Someone vandalized a parking-spot mural painted by Parks.

“I was devastated. It was really, really bad. I was scared, why would someone do this?” said Parks.

Parks said she painted the Thin Blue Line flag on her senior parking space as a way to honor her father, a police officer.

“It was my idea. He was so excited. He was like, ‘That would be awesome because you are going to be an EMT after high school,'” said Parks.

Sometime late Monday night, the parking space was spray-painted with profanities and obscene gestures.

Tuesday afternoon, a group of about 20 people gathered to repaint the spot, including her father.

“I couldn’t be more proud. There is a lot to be learned here for us as adults and kids. We learn from other people’s mistakes and move forward,” said Brian Parks, Maranda’s father.

FOX 8 reached out to the Brecksville-Broadview Heights school district, who said the Broadview Heights Police Department is investigating.

As to whether or not surveillance cameras captured the incident, the district said the school resource officer is looking into it.