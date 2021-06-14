‘I was a troll … I am so sorry’: Chrissy Teigen addresses controversial tweets, bullying claims

Chrissy Teigen arrives for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Former queen of Twitter Chrissy Teigen is addressing bullying claims laid against her, releasing a long essay on her website Monday.

She came right out and admitted she was in the wrong to post mean tweets about a then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden (now 26), who at the time was married to a 50-year-old actor. Teigen also reportedly sent Stodden a direct message saying to consider suicide.

“I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry,” Teigen said.

Stodden’s accusations, and Teigen’s public and professional downfall and backlash, all came to light in May, after Stodden gave an interview to the Daily Beast.

Today, the cookbook author and model said she plans to continue working on becoming a better person and that she doesn’t expect sympathy from anyone during this time.

“We are all more than our worst moments,” Teigen said. “I won’t ask for your forgiveness, only your patience and tolerance. I ask that you allow me, as I promise to allow you, to own past mistakes and be given the opportunity to seek self improvement and change.”

She had previously taken to Twitter on May 12, her last tweet before dropping today’s apology note, recognizing her past failures (click here for the full thread).

