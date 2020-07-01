‘I want our money back’: AG says GM owes Ohio $60 million for closing Lordstown plant

Editor’s Note: The video above is from Gov. Mike DeWine’s visit to Lordstown Motor Corp. in June.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says General Motors should repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown.

Profit is not a dirty word in Ohio, but a broken promise is.



GM got $60 million in tax credits for jobs at its Lordstown plant, then killed the jobs.



I filed a brief today asking the Ohio Tax Authority to certify a claw back. I want our money back. I’m ready to go to court. — Dave Yost (@Yost4Ohio) June 30, 2020

At issue is an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027.

GM closed the plant last year then decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but with far fewer jobs.

The automaker has said it hopes the state will take into account its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.

