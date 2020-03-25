‘I try to replicate her compassion and her calm’: Ohio’s top doctor, voice of COVID-19 fight has growing Facebook fan club

OHIO (WJW) — She’s Ohio’s top doctor right now, leading the state calmly but firmly through the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Amy Acton, Ohio Department of Health director, originally from Youngstown, has over 30 years of experience in medical practice, government and community service, health care policy and advocacy, academic and non-profit administration, consulting, teaching and data analysis, according to her state profile.

People have been so impressed with Acton, there’s actually a Dr. Amy Acton Fan Club group on Facebook with over 50,000 members.

Its description reads: “This group is comprised of grateful and concerned citizens who admire Dr. Amy Acton’s medical expertise and compassion. We believe she is to be commended and recognized for her excellence in pandemic leadership. The spirit here is for peace, love and calm.”

Some of the most recent posts include one from a woman who says she’s a registered nurse with the Ohio Department of Health.

She wrote: “Today I was assigned to work the COVID 19 information hotline. I tried to imagine with each caller how Dr. Acton would respond. I tried to replicate her compassion and her calm with every call I took as best I could.”

