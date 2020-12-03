‘I trust this science’: Obama, Bush, Clinton say they’ll get COVID-19 vaccine on camera, in public settings

(WJW) — Three former presidents of the United States have confirmed they are willing to get a coronavirus vaccine on camera or in public settings, CNN reports.

It started with former President Barack Obama, who said in an interview with SiriusXM host Joe Madison this week that when it’s available, he will take the vaccine, likely on camera, to show people he trusts the science behind it.

The interview was shared on YouTube Wednesday but will air Thursday.

“So Dr. Anthony Fauci tells me this vaccine is safe…and can vaccinate, immunize you from getting COVID, absolutely I’m going to take it,” he said in the interview. “The fact of the matter is, vaccines are why we don’t have polio anymore. the reason why we don’t have a whole bunch of kids dying from measles and smallpox and diseases that used to decimate entire populations and communities.

“I promise you that when it’s made for people less at risk, I will be taking it, and I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed just so that people know I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting COVID.” Former President barack obama

CNN reports that former President George Bush’s chief of staff, Freddy Ford, said Bush had him notify Dr. Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx that he will also get the vaccine “when the time is right” to “help encourage his fellow citizens to get vaccinated.”

“First, the vaccines need to be deemed safe and administered to the priority populations,” Ford told CNN. “Then, President Bush will get in line for his, and will gladly do so on camera.”

Meanwhile, former President Bill Clinton’s press secretary also told CNN he would be willing to get the vaccine in “a public setting” to help promote it as well.

Later this month, the Food and Drug Administration will consider authorizing emergency use of two vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, a government advisory panel, says health care workers and nursing home residents should be at the front of the line when the first coronavirus vaccine shots become available.

Current estimates project that no more than 20 million doses of each vaccine will be available by the end of 2020. And each product requires two doses. As a result, the shots will be rationed in the early stages.

Experts say the vaccine will probably not become widely available in the U.S. until the spring.

