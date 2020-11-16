‘I think that 6 changes to a 7’: Former running back Gregg Pruitt predicts another Browns win Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Reflecting on Sunday’s Browns win, former running back Gregg Pruitt Monday predicted another win for the team when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

The win leaves the Browns 6-3 for the season.

“I think that six changes to a seven,” said Pruitt. “I think we’re going to beat the Eagles. I mean, we’re on a roll now.”

The Browns defeated the Texans 10-7 Sunday in Cleveland after a late start when a severe thunderstorm barreled into FirstEnergy Stadium just before kickoff.

The team is back in the playoff hunt — due in part to the return of Nick Chubb.

He and Kareen Hunt each ran for more than 100 yards, becoming the first Browns duo to do so in the same game since Ernie Green and Leroy Kelly in 1966, to lead the offense.

Chubb showed no signs of lingering issues from a knee injury and carried the load against the Texans, running for a season-high 126 yards.

“He played like he’s never been anywhere,” said Pruitt. “That’s the other incredible thing. What he did yesterday was like it never happened. “

He scored the team’s only touchdown early in the fourth quarter, with a cut back from nine yards out.

Then with less than a minute left in the game, he broke loose for a 59-yard run and stepped out of bounds at the one so the Browns could run out the clock.

“I’m jealous of him,” said Pruitt. “What a brilliant play at the end of the game. He took that game in his hands.”

The Browns are now 6-3. The Philadelphia Eagles are leading the NFC East. Kick-off is Sunday at 1 p.m. on Fox 8.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: