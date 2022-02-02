‘You don’t call 911 for a tow truck’: Dispatchers remind residents to only use 911 for emergencies

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found 911 lines tied up in snowstorms with people asking for a tow truck or ‘where are the plows?’

We listened to recordings of 911 calls from the last big snowstorm. The calls came in to the Cuyahoga County dispatch center. They were transferred to police departments throughout the county.

Heavy snow brings an avalanche of calls into 911, but not all for emergencies.

In one case, a dispatcher asked if a caller needed police, fire or an ambulance.

The caller then launched into, “How do I get ahold of the service department? We are stuck.”

She later continued with, “I don’t know what to do here. If the city would plow our streets, this wouldn’t happen. Everybody is getting stuck.”

Another caller said, “I need a tow truck. I’m stuck on the freeway,” but a dispatcher responded with, “You don’t call 911 for a tow truck.”

Still, another man reported, “My car got stuck. I’m at the hotel. Because of the heavy snow, I can’t get the car out.”

So many calls came in from so many people not in danger of losing a life, but just losing patience.

One woman called 911 and said, “Nobody came and plowed these streets in East Cleveland.”

A dispatcher asked, “OK, ma’am, is anybody hurt or injured?”

The caller then said, “No, but I almost got hurt. My toes frost-bitten, I’m about to cry.”

“Remember what 911 is for. 911 is for life-threatening emergencies,” said Jacquelynn Costa, a supervisor at the county dispatch center.

She explained that if you are tying up 911 lines complaining about your streets, you could be making people with critical emergencies wait when they need help urgently.

“You are putting others in danger. That means the wait times are going to be longer. It’s going to take our staff longer to answer those incoming 911 calls,” she said.

The calls about the snow come as no surprise to the folks in dispatch. The I-Team has shown you in the past that people call 911 on July 4 to ask what time the fireworks start. Also, people often call emergency lines with questions and complaints about power outages.

On one call last month, a dispatcher asked, “Do you need police, ambulance or fire?”

A man answered, “I’m trapped in the snow. I’m just wondering which Cleveland emergency could help me.”

Others also called 911 for a tow truck, only to have dispatchers refer them to a roadside assistance agency or a towing company.

Adding to the impact, snowstorms can be slow-moving and the roads could be a mess for days, so that can mean the snow calls to 911 keep coming in and tying up the lines.

The folks who take 911 calls say it’s simple. Got an emergency? Call 911. If not, call someone else.