RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Wayne County man has been arrested after law enforcement officials say he led police on two pursuits and stole a cruiser.

Arthur Cook, 43, of Wooster, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to comply with a police order.

Ohio State Highway Patrol dashboard and body camera video obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team show officers chasing Cook in Ashland County. Troopers allege Cook was driving a stolen vehicle. Cook refused to stop and led troopers on a pursuit.

According to reports, the chase was called off after Cook went the wrong way on a highway. However, a short time later, Richland County sheriff deputies spotted the stolen vehicle. Cook took off on foot, but a trooper then spotted him as he was getting inside a sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle.

Cook took off and troopers followed him. This time, he was followed not only on the ground but also in the air.

Officials were able to eventually find him and make the arrest.

There was damage to vehicle but no one was seriously hurt.

Cook is due back in Mansfield Municipal Court next week to face the charges.