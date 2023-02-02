SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Shaker Heights police confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team that a woman’s body was found inside an apartment Tuesday evening.

Police are declining to answer any questions stating the investigation is ongoing. They also would not say if any arrests have been made.

A spokesperson with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed they were called to the apartment on Tolland Road, and they are investigating.

Police went to the apartment after being asked by family members to check on a woman who lived there. The family members said they had not heard from her for weeks.

Ray Stovall says the woman that lived at the apartment was his niece. He confirmed to the I-Team that he and his wife contacted the police.

“She was working at Amazon, she was working at Instacart, and a friend of mine stated she was also waitressing somewhere, too,” Stovall said. “So, I thought that maybe she was working so hard and was so busy and that is why she couldn’t call me. I would call her, and I was getting no response for quite a while.”

Stovall said he contacted the woman’s mother, who lives out of state, to find out if she had heard from her.

“When she told me that she hadn’t heard from her, I knew I had to contact police,” Stovall said.

We are not releasing the victim’s name until the medical examiner releases her identity.

“We are heartbroken,” Stovall said. He added that he and his wife are hoping to learn more soon.