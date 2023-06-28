CLEVELAND – Police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman wanted for hitting and killing a man with her vehicle Sunday morning.

The warrant was filed in Cleveland Municipal Court Wednesday. The warrant states Shaniqua Menefee “did intentionally strike Jamale Thompson with her vehicle, causing his death.”

According to police, the incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday on E. 155th Street, on the city’s southeast side. Police found the man pinned under the car.

Menefee is facing a murder charge.

Detectives are searching for Menefee. Anyone who has information on where she is located is being asked to call Cleveland Homicide Detectives at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.