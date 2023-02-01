SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Multiple law enforcement sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team a woman was found murdered Tuesday in Shaker Heights and detectives are now following up on leads searching for the suspect.

Shaker Heights police have not yet released any details to the community or responded to requests from the I-Team asking for information.

The I-Team learned the crime happened inside an apartment complex on Tolland Road.

We will continue to follow-up to find out more information on this developing story.