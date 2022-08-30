CLEVELAND (WJW) – A 24-year-old Shaker Heights woman has been arrested on numerous charges after police say she struck an officer with her vehicle and took off.

Lanise Colvin was arrested early Saturday morning by Shaker Heights police.

According to a Cleveland police report obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team, the officer was called to the area of East 13th Street and St. Clair to assist in traffic direction while detectives investigated a report of shots fired.

The suspect’s vehicle “was traveling southbound on East 13th Street in the curb lane,” the report states. “The vehicle then entered the intersection and signaled to turn left to travel eastbound on St. Clair Avenue.”

The officer told the female driver that the street was closed, and she needed to turn right to head westbound on St. Clair.

“The driver stated, “Well that’s how I get home, and I don’t know any other way,” according to the report.

The driver then accelerated the vehicle and struck the officer head-on, “causing her to go up onto the hood and roll off to the driver’s side of the vehicle,” the report states.

Colvin then fled, according to police.

Officers were able to get her license plate number and Shaker Heights police spotted her vehicle a short time later.

She was arrested on several charges, including felonious assault. She told officers she did not hit an officer with her vehicle and demanded to see video proof.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for a knee injury. She also suffered several bruises.

Police Union President Jeff Follmer and Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia say traffic enforcement is dangerous and they ask for people to listen to officers’ orders.

“It’s dangerous to stand in the middle of the roadway and direct traffic,” Ciaccia said. “So, we ask you: Do your part and pay attention, slow down and adhere to directions.”



