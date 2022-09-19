CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a woman now indicted for a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have indicted Brittany Barksdale with reckless homicide.

Prosecutors say Barksdale and others were in a home near East 77 and Donald in Cleveland.

And, they say, she fired a shot, then the bullet went through the ceiling and hit a 10-year-old child.

Police responding to the scene described it this way, “We observed one bullet hole in the living room ceiling that travel to the second floor, through a mirror and into the ceiling on the second floor.”

Police also reported, they found the child “lying on his back, and feet towards a mirror with a gunshot wound to the left side of the lower part of his head.”

Records show it happened back in June.

Cleveland’s police chief choked up while talking about it at an unrelated news conference.

Barksdale goes to court next month.

Court records did not list an attorney or phone number for her.