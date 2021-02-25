Woman carjacked at gunpoint near MetroHealth Medical Center

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team learned a man with a gun carjacked a woman early Thursday morning as she was parking to go to work at MetroHealth Medical Center. It happened just before 7 a.m.

The woman told police she was parking at Scranton Road and Sackett Avenue on Cleveland’s near west side when a man approached and first asked if her name was Rachel. She told him, “No.”

After she had parked, she said she got out of her car. That’s when the man pulled out a silver handgun and demanded her car. He took off down Scranton in the woman’s 2014 Lexus.

For months, Cleveland police have been responding to many carjackings. While they have made arrests in some cases, investigators have also been working to try to find any connections between the carjackings.