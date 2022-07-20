CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team captured video Wednesday of a woman accused of killing a Cleveland Police officer now trying to fire her attorneys.

But, after questioning from a judge, Tamara McLoyd dropped her demand for new lawyers. All of this means another step toward justice for officer Shane Bartek.

McLoyd faces charges for carjacking the officer and shooting him while he was off-duty back on New Year’s Eve.

Now, just days before going on trial, McLoyd filed papers for new legal representation.

She requested to dismiss, fire or terminate both of her court-appointed attorneys claiming a conflict of interest. She also claimed those lawyers are working to help prosecutors, not her.

So, Judge John O’Donnell held a hearing. It exposed what’s really behind that demand for new defense attorneys.

McLoyd started talking about the outcome of the case even though she hasn’t been to trial yet.

The Judge asked, “How was it you were able to prepare this motion?”

McLoyd answered, “I have a lot of people, paralegals that reach out to me willing to help me with my case.”

The Judge also asked “May I trust, then, that this motion was indeed typed by somebody else?”

“Yes, sir,” she answered. “I was just looking, like, looking for more outcome help. Like a better outcome.”

At that point, the judge reminded her, “There hasn’t been an outcome yet.”

Investigators have told the I-Team they have McLoyd on video committing the crime and, later, admitting to it.

She quickly gave up her demand for new lawyers.

This marks the second time McLoyd has walked into court to put up a fight before trial only to back down. In May, her lawyers asked to have the court throw out a confession she gave to police. But, at a hearing, her lawyers then said they would dropped that motion.

Finally, the judge asked, “Are you able to work with them to put together the most favorable outcome?”

McLoyd responded, “Yes, your honor.”

This clears the way for her trial. Jury selection is expected the first of the week. McLoyd, 18 years old, will not face the death penalty.

The I-Team has reported investigators even have evidence from her jailhouse phone calls.

Here, McLoyd talked tough about new attorneys until she got to court.