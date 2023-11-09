CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team just checked on what the city of Cleveland has done to get ready for this winter and snow plowing.

Thursday morning, officials held a news conference to say they’re ready. So, we asked what you can expect new this year on your streets.

The city says it has been tweaking a new GPS system put into plow trucks last year to help drivers on their routes. The public works director says drivers have also been doing some testing over the summer with that system.

We also asked about snags with a plow tracker system online to allow you to see where crews are at any time.

Two years ago, the city installed it, but it turned out to be of little use to the public due to technical problems.

Last year, it still was not up and running for the first big snowfall of the season.

“As you’re aware, early on we had a few disconnects as far as getting the tracker up on the website,” Public Works Director Frank Williams said. “But once it was active, I don’t recall a whole lot of issues with the tracker throughout the season of last year, but we have it being prepared now for this season.”

Williams said city crews will use more liquid brine this year to treat the roads in addition to salt.

He also told us the city has hired about 100 of 115 seasonal plow drivers needed for the winter.

Of course, now that it’s November in Northeast Ohio, so the first test of this year’s snow plowing could come at any time.