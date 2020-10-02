Willowick police officer expected to recover after being shot, I-TEAM sources confirm

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM that a Willowick Police officer was shot near Daniel Drive late Friday afternoon. A suspect was also shot.

We’ve learned the officer is expected to be ok, but was rushed to the hospital to be checked.

The condition of the suspect was not immediately known. However, the Willowick Police Chief did tell FOX 8 crews on scene that the supsect was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The Chief says the incident started with officers seeing a car driving erratically. They followed it and witnessed the car strike another vehicle.

When they pulled the vehicle over, the suspect reportedly fired at the officer, hitting him in the vest.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called in to assist with the investigation.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.

