WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – Willoughby Hills police say suspects involved in several vehicle smash and grabs led police on a chase and caused a crash.

The chase and crash happened Tuesday afternoon.

“The Willoughby Hills Police Department was attempting to assist in the capture of multiple suspects believed to be involved in several vehicle smash and grabs throughout Northeast Ohio,” said Willoughby Hills Police Chief Matt Naegele. “After ramming a motorist in the parking lot of Great Lakes Mall, the suspect vehicle, described as a White Chrysler Pacifica, fled Mentor and entered onto Interstate 90 west. A Willoughby Hills officer was parked in a crossover on Interstate 90 and observed the suspect vehicle pass his location westbound at a high rate of speed. In an attempt to catch up, the officer proceeded after the vehicle while support was positioned ahead with tire deflation devices.”

The chief said the suspect driving the vehicle veered across three lanes of the interstate, exited at State Route 91 and struck two vehicles.

“A number of suspects exited the vehicle and fled the scene,” the chief said. “Officers pursued on foot and were able to successfully take two individuals into custody. A 29 year-old male from West Park, Florida and a 42 year-old female from Eastlake are being held pending charges and further investigation.”

There were no reported injuries in the crash, although three vehicles were towed from the scene with heavy damage.

The incident caused multiple backups on Interstate 90 and State Route 91 for several hours.