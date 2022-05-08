WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has learned a reward of $5,000 is being offered from the Ohio Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the identification of whoever was responsible for causing a fire at home on White Road in Willoughby Hills.

Fire Chief Robert Gandee said a neighbor called 911 around 4:32 Saturday afternoon reporting flames and light gray smoke coming from the home.

Willoughby Hills Fire Units arrived 6 minutes later at 4:38 to find an attached garage fire. The fire was spreading to the home, the chief said.

Arson in Willoughby Hills (Credit: Willoughby Hills police and fire rescue)

Fire departments from Chester Twp., Gates Mills, Highland Heights, Kirtland, Mayfield Village, Mentor, Richmond Heights, Wickliffe, Willoughby and Willowick responded to assist. The fire was under control shortly after 5 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators with the Western Lake County Fire Investigation Unit and the Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office are investigating this incident as an arson, with multiple fires set throughout the house.

Anyone with information should contact the Ohio Fire Marshall’s Office at 800-589-2728 or the Willoughby Hills Police Department at 440-942-9111.